Mary R. Powell passed away August 5, 2020, at Sunrise of Naperville North, Naperville, IL, at age 91. She was born May 5, 1929, in Zellwood, FL. Mary worked as a journalism instructor for Christian Writers Institute and was well loved by her students. Later she served as director for the school. She loved Jesus Christ and taught Sunday School at Lombard (IL) Bible Church. As a mom, Mary trusted her children, Becky and David, and gave them the gift of not being a helicopter parent--from letting her 5- and 9-year-olds go (without Mom or Dad) on horse trail rides, to sending her 14- and 18-year-olds off with the only family car (without Mom or Dad) to go camping. She loved reading and traveling, and planned wonderful vacations for her family. At age 81 she fulfilled her lifelong desire to go to Europe when she and Becky toured Scotland. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Americus C. Allen; mother, Idalene M. Davis Allen; husband, Wilbur D. Powell; and son, David A. Powell. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca M. Allen-Powell. Due to the ongoing world health crisis, a memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at a later date.