1/1
MARY R. POWELL
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary R. Powell passed away August 5, 2020, at Sunrise of Naperville North, Naperville, IL, at age 91. She was born May 5, 1929, in Zellwood, FL. Mary worked as a journalism instructor for Christian Writers Institute and was well loved by her students. Later she served as director for the school. She loved Jesus Christ and taught Sunday School at Lombard (IL) Bible Church. As a mom, Mary trusted her children, Becky and David, and gave them the gift of not being a helicopter parent--from letting her 5- and 9-year-olds go (without Mom or Dad) on horse trail rides, to sending her 14- and 18-year-olds off with the only family car (without Mom or Dad) to go camping. She loved reading and traveling, and planned wonderful vacations for her family. At age 81 she fulfilled her lifelong desire to go to Europe when she and Becky toured Scotland. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Americus C. Allen; mother, Idalene M. Davis Allen; husband, Wilbur D. Powell; and son, David A. Powell. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca M. Allen-Powell. Due to the ongoing world health crisis, a memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
August 11, 2020
Love thoughts and prayers
Lewis and Jan Washington
Family
August 11, 2020
Mrs Powell was a lovely person, a loving mother and a wonderful hostess. Her stories and conversations will be missed dearly. My prayers are with Becky and family. Be encouraged...
Cassandra Jordan
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
Dear Becky, I, met your Mom back in the 1970s when she was the director of the Christian Writers conference. I was so inspired at that conference. It was like going to church camp. Your Mom and Bob Walker and others inspired me to get published. She was a blessing to me. Ruth Gibson
Ruth Gibson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved