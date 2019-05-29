On May 23 Sister Mary Robert Clare gave back to God her life of 82 years in her 62nd year of religious profession. Born Roberta Jane, she was the youngest of five children born to Frederick Groth and Clara Rose (Osterrieder) Groth in Toledo, Ohio. Upon receiving her degree in education, Sister began her 52 years of teaching in the elementary school. She also taught second grade at St. Michael, Wheaton, Illinois for 13 years and other Catholic schools in Ohio and Florida. After leaving the schools, she was often visited by former co-teachers and parishioners wanting to express their gratitude and friendship. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brothers Carl and Robert. Surviving are her sisters Sister Mary Rose Bernard, SND, and Mary Ann (Cletus) Ekert. Visitation will be at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center at 5900 Davis Road, Whitehouse, Ohio, on Thursday, May 30, at 2:30. The sharing of memories will be at 5:00 p.m. with the funeral Mass following at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, OH. Any tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo, OH 43623. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary