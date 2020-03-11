Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Colette Church

MARY ROSE ELBE


1932 - 2020
MARY ROSE ELBE Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Mary Rose Elbe (nee Hirschauer), 87, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020. She was born September 7,1932 in Chicago to the late Cecilia and John Hirschauer. Prior to retirement Mary worked for many years at Rays Auto. Mary was the wife of the late Otto Charles Elbe III; mother of Albert, Carol and Deborah (Frank Holzer) Elbe, Marie Brender and the late Raymond Elbe; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 14; aunt to many nieces and nephews; and preceded in death by siblings, Carl, Elizabeth (Travis) John, Henry and Frank. Visitation Friday 2 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows, where the funeral will also start on Saturday at 9 am with prayers at 9:30 am processing to St. Colette Church for 10 am Mass. Interment private. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
