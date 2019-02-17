ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Mary Ruth Klickman Buchheit was born May 24, 1943 in Saginaw, MI, to Rev. August Henry Frank and Gertrude Wilhelmina (nee Moews) Klickman. She died February 15, 2019, in hospice care at the Lutheran Home & Services in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Buchheit grew up the daughter of a pastor and church organist. She moved quite a bit in her youth all throughout the Midwest. She lived in Michigan, Nebraska, Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio and Illinois. She attended Illinois State University where she met, and later married, her husband of 53 years. Mary earned her Bachelor's Degree and taught English at Grove Junior High School until starting a family. She also had a career as an administrative assistant with R&D Thiel Contractors before retiring. She enjoyed volunteering throughout her life and lived her life in service to others. This was reflected in the time she spent with Catholic Charities, the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, PADS, and most recently compiling church records for St. Peter Lutheran Church, Faith Lutheran Church and St. John United Church of Christ. Mary was a lifelong Girl Scout and as a Leader for her daughter's troops received the Denoyer and Green Angel Awards. However, she often stated that her best volunteer position was that of grandma since she was able to provide daycare for her grandchildren, Ben and John. In addition to volunteering, Mary had many interests including farming, gardening, collecting recipes & hymns, crocheting, traveling, reading, completing puzzles, singing - especially with her husband David, and spending time with her family whenever possible, most notably weekly visits with Ruth and at Sunday night dinners. She loved simple things and being surrounded by nature either in her garden, watching the local wildlife or traveling to our National Parks. Mary is survived by her husband David LeRoy Buchheit; her children Ruth (Chris) Gagliano and Bonnie (Rob) Foster; her grandchildren Ben and John Foster and by her sisters Gertrude (late Lowell Thomas, "L.T.") Clay and Pauline (late Jim) Streicher. Mary is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive Street, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Comfort Dog Ministry, Checks written to St. Peter Lutheran Church (write Susie / Comfort Dog in the memo line) Address: 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004, Phone: 847-259-4114, or to LCC Kare-9 Comfort Ministry, 3020 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.lutheranchurchcharities.org, or to Orphan Grain Train, 601 W. Phillip Ave., PO Box 1466, Norfolk, NE 68702, www.ogt.org, or to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307, www.leaderdog.org. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary