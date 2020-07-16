ST. CHARLES - Mary S. Bellin, 75, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva. She was born June 29, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of George and Margaret (Wagner) Shaw. Mary was united in marriage to Lyle Eugene Bellin August 27, 1966 in Rosiere, WI. Mary was passionate of the arts. Mary was instrumental in establishing a scholarship fund at the University of Wisconsin River Falls awarded to students in the speech pathology department. Mary was an active woman who loved to golf, travel and watch performing arts. Being a wonderful mom was her largest accomplishment, but she also found time to serve others through volunteering at the food pantry. She is survived by her husband Lyle; two children Helene Bellin, and Peter (Kelley) Bellin; and a grandson Xavier Bellin. A private family funeral service was held. Memorial contributions may be directed to George and Margaret Shaw, Polly and Doc Hill Scholarship Fund in c/o the University of Wisconsin River Falls, 410 South Third Street, River Falls, WI 45022. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home, St. Charles, IL, 630-584-2000, www.mossfuneral.com
