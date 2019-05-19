|
LOMBARD - Mary S. Klein, nee Suderow, age 100, passed away May7, 2019. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 22nd, with Visitation from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 350 East Madison Street, Lombard. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Memorials to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church appreciated. Arrangements made by Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard. Info 888-629-0094.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019