Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
350 East Madison Street
Lombard, IL
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
350 East Madison Street
Lombard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KLEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY S. KLEIN


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY S. KLEIN Obituary
LOMBARD - Mary S. Klein, nee Suderow, age 100, passed away May7, 2019. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 22nd, with Visitation from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 350 East Madison Street, Lombard. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Memorials to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church appreciated. Arrangements made by Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard. Info 888-629-0094.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now