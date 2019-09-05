|
Mary "Hannah" Sampson Jan. 3, 1947 - July 22,2019 Dear Hannah, It has been several weeks since you left us. Your precious Bentley and Bailey, your beautiful yard, the birds you fed, your neighbor Amy, that cared so sincerely for you, your son, Eric and his wife, your three sisters, all your face book friends, grandchildren, the people you worked for and with for so many years, and friends, we all miss you so very much. We also know you needed to rest and are peace with all. Much Love, Your sister, Susan P.S. Hannah's memorial request was a party in the park! Come share your stories and memories. Celebrate her life September 8th 1-4pm, at Oscar Swan Country Inn, 1899 W. State St., Geneva, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019