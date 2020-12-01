1/
MARY SCHUMACHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEDINAH - Mary Schumacher, nee Casazza, longtime resident of Medinah, wife of the late Richard; mom of Mary (Chris) Gregoire, Richard (Ellen), John (Arian), Brian (Kelly) and Trina (late Rick) Bong; grandma of 14, greatgrandma of 21 and one on the way; preceded in death by 4 sisters. Private family only visitation will be held on Thursday morning, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd., Roselle. Mary's funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 11:00 am at St. Walter Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Walter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved