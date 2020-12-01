MEDINAH - Mary Schumacher, nee Casazza, longtime resident of Medinah, wife of the late Richard; mom of Mary (Chris) Gregoire, Richard (Ellen), John (Arian), Brian (Kelly) and Trina (late Rick) Bong; grandma of 14, greatgrandma of 21 and one on the way; preceded in death by 4 sisters. Private family only visitation will be held on Thursday morning, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd., Roselle. Mary's funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 11:00 am at St. Walter Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or 630-529-5751.