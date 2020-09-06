1/1
MARY SEXTON
On August 20, 2020, Mary Sexton of Truro, MA, loving wife, mother, and friend, died of a stroke. Mary was born to Fred and Lilly Letwin in 1950, in Springfield, MA. Mary grew up coming to Cape Cod and camping at Nickerson State Park. She graduated from Purdue University in 1972. Jim and Mary met at an Indianapolis 500 party while attending Purdue University. In February 1972, she married James Sexton, and together they raised their son, John Eric. Upon retirement she made Truro, MA her home. A deft tax professional, Mary was a ceramicist, interior decorator, gardener, cook, and astute collector. The consummate hostess, she reveled in filling her home with friends and neighbors, building a community of people from varied walks of life. An animal lover, her home and yard also welcomed visiting dogs, goats and a plethora of well-fed birds. Mary was a quiet philanthropist, generously supporting the environment, orphans, healthcare, the arts, and individuals in need. As well, she was generous with her time, eager to help with meals, rides, gifts, a compassionate ear, and encouraging words. While she spent much of her life battling Crohn's disease, Mary is remembered for her infectious smile, and hopeful outlook for herself, and for others. Mary is preceded in death by her father, Fred, and her mother, Lilly. She is survived by her husband, Jim, her son, John Eric, brothers, James and Bruce, and many cousins. With respect for everyone's safety, the memorial service will be private. To continue Mary's life of giving, donations may be made to Center for Coastal Studies, Provincetown, MA and the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, http://online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/ MarySextonMemorial It would be Mary's wish that we all help each other, and that we live our lives full of hope. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
