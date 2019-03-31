Mary Speck, 64 year Rolling Meadows resident, died peacefully at Rosewood Care Center in Inverness while under hospice care on March 22, 2019 at the age of 92. Mary is survived by her son's David of Schaumburg, John (Kathleen) of St. Charles, grandchildren, Mallory and Connor and son-in-law David Rubin, her brother John, sister LuAnn and sisters-in-law Marianne and Gloria. Mary is preceded in death by her husband David and daughter Martha Rubin, parents and brothers Francis and Raymond (Popsi). Mary was born on January 13, 1927 in Evanston, IL to Raymond and Agatha Muno. On July 11, 1953 Mary married David Speck becoming early residents of Rolling Meadows in September 1954. During her children's school years Mary was an active member at The Community Church in Rolling Meadows. Mary was an avid reader and instrumental in the formation of the library in town. Working at the local Hallmark card store and Woolco Mary landed her dream job with the Rolling Meadows Police Department where she worked from1980-1993. Upon her retirement from RMPD remained active & readily seen around the city she loved. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Rolling Meadows Library in Mary's name. Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary