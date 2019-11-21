|
|
ELGIN - Mary Struck Swanson, 84, of Rockford formerly of Elgin passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Rockford. She was born March 3, 1935 in Elgin the daughter of Walter and Olive Brown Pahl. She had been a resident of the Elgin area all of her life before moving to Rockford in 2016. She had been employed at LeeWards for over 10 years. Surviving are her 3 daughters, Wanda (Robert) Rivecco of Marengo, Cindy (Paul) Jalbert of Lynchberg, TN and Dawn Ploppert of Davis Junction, IL, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Donald L. Struck, her second husband, Thomas Swanson. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 23 at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Alzheimer's & Related Disorders or Heartland Hospice. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019