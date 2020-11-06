Mary Suriano (nee Passaro); wife of the late Jerry Suriano; mother of Sam Cece, Antonio Passaro, Frank Cece Jr., Dan Cece and Sabrina Volpe; grandmother of 17; great grandmother of 1; sister of Malena, Gina and Anna. Owner of Beau Geste Hair Studio for 37 years. Visitation Sunday, November 8th 3:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service 7:00 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., (at Stearns Rd. ) Bartlett. Due to current Covid restrictions we are limiting the amount of people in our building to 25 at this time. Please be prepared to come, pay your respects and then depart so that others may do the same. For information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.