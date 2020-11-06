1/
MARY SURIANO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Suriano (nee Passaro); wife of the late Jerry Suriano; mother of Sam Cece, Antonio Passaro, Frank Cece Jr., Dan Cece and Sabrina Volpe; grandmother of 17; great grandmother of 1; sister of Malena, Gina and Anna. Owner of Beau Geste Hair Studio for 37 years. Visitation Sunday, November 8th 3:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service 7:00 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., (at Stearns Rd. ) Bartlett. Due to current Covid restrictions we are limiting the amount of people in our building to 25 at this time. Please be prepared to come, pay your respects and then depart so that others may do the same. For information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved