MARY SURLETA
Mary Surleta passed away peacefully on September 4 at age 96. One of the last of the "Greatest Generation" to come from a two-room schoolhouse, through WWII and move into the computer age, she was known for her kindness, gentleness and unconditional love. Beloved wife of the late Henry (Hank) Surleta; loving father of Judy (John) Matheson, Dean (Terry) Surleta and Mark Surleta. Devoted grandmother of Dean (Diana) Matheson, Jack Matheson, Adam (Sarita) Matheson, Jacqueline Surleta and Thomas Surleta. Proud great-grandmother of grandsons Christian and Tyler Matheson and a great-granddaughter to be born in October. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Josephine Rempala, and all of her siblings: Joseph Rempala, Eugene Rempala, John (Bernice) Rempala, Sophie (Joseph) Kloc, and Stanley (Elaine) Rempala. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Service and interment private with a memorial service for extended family and friends to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, prayers and masses or memorials to Harmony Home, care of Rakhma Homes at http://www.rakhma.org/ will be appreciated.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
