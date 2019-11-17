|
SCHAUMBURG - Mary T. Farace, age 83, beloved wife of the late Vincent; devoted mother of Debra, Susan, Anne and Tom Farace; dear sister of the late Erminia Burney. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are invited to gather at 10:15 a.m. at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon, Hoffman Estates. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00-9:00 p.m at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.), Roselle, IL 60172. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019