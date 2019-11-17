Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Hubert Church
729 Grand Canyon
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hubert Church
729 Grand Canyon
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FARACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY T. FARACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY T. FARACE Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Mary T. Farace, age 83, beloved wife of the late Vincent; devoted mother of Debra, Susan, Anne and Tom Farace; dear sister of the late Erminia Burney. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are invited to gather at 10:15 a.m. at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon, Hoffman Estates. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00-9:00 p.m at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.), Roselle, IL 60172. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -