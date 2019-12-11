|
Mary "Barbara" Tassos 78, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 9,2019. She was born May 5, 1941 in Chicago to Frank and Virginia (Blommaert) Stetler. Barb was a loving, selfless, and compassionate person. Her love for her surviving husband Tom, of 58 years was Endless. Tom and Barb are the true definition of soulmates. She has two children Tom (Melanie) and Kathy (John). Five grandchildren Shawn, Kara, Annalise, Victoria, Alex, and Nathan. Two grand stepchildren, Jake and Lina. She was the oldest of eight children. Her sister Virginia (Sis) and brother in law Tom (Woz) were best friends, buddies, and partner in crime. Barb enjoyed taking care of her husband and loved him dearly. She often worked on puzzles and mastered the challenging ones we sent her way. Her greatest joy came from helping others and being the rock of our family. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. Our comfort is knowing she is in God's loving arms now and is at rest. We love you with all our hearts, and to the moon and back. In state at Church of the Holy Spirit. 1451 W Bode Road, Schaumburg Friday 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at River Valley Memorial Garden - West Dundee. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019