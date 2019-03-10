Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
The visitation for Mary T. Sampson, 101, will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Inurnment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. Mary Teresa Sampson (nee Raine), of Arlington Heights, passed away on March 7, 2019. Born on December 27, 1917 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Harry and Dorothy Raine (nee Lumertzheim) and was raised with her sisters and brother at the Angel Guardian Orphanage. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Robert Brill and the late William Sampson; beloved sister of Dorothy, Helen, Robert, and Margaret; loving mother of Kate (Joseph) Kuhel and Mary Ellen (Kenneth) Hikes; loving stepmother of William (Helen) Sampson and Charles (Catherine) Sampson; loving grandmother of the late Joseph, Mary Ellen, Lisa, Amy, Erica, Andrew, Billy, Cathy, and Steve; great-grandmother of 13, and great-great-grandmother of 2. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
