Mary V. Babcock, age 78, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Survived by her children, James (Paula) Babcock, Jr., Martin (Shellie) Babcock, Jane (Harry) Meussner, Joe (Aimee) Babcock, and Julie (Mike) Godek; several grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brothers and sisters A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary V. Babcock will be celebrated on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus 604 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence. For more information (815) 741-5500.