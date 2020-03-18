Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
MARY VIRGINIA PETERSON

ELGIN - Mary Virginia Peterson, 85, of Elgin passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1934 in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Merle and Gladys (Strothman) Twinam. Mary graduated from Crawfordsville High School in Iowa, and Iowa State University. She was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church of Elgin and 40 year member of P.E.O., a nonprofit organization that provides educational assistance to woman. Survivors include her husband: Glen Peterson, whom she married on June 23, 1956; her children: Charles (Donna) Peterson and Mark (Amy) Peterson; and her grandchildren: Haley, Kevin, Tyler (Netherland "Nia") and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother: Charles Twinam. Funeral services will be private at Wesley United Methodist Church, Elgin, with burial in Crawfordsville, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.E.O. Foundation and mailed to: 785 Deborah Ave., Elgin, IL 60123. Donations will be used to fund scholarships. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
