Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
121 E. Maple
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Mary W. Foresta, 88, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born March 17, 1931 in Davenport, Iowa and had been a Libertyville resident for 56 years. Mary was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII and had been a Girl Scout Leader for 56 years. She was an active member of St. Joseph Parish, where she served on numerous committees. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, involved with Compassionate Friends and was a former employee of Condell Medical Center and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary. Surviving are 2 children, Patty (Larry) McCullough and Michael (Rosemary) Foresta; 4 grandchildren, Kathy Foresta, Karen (Matt) Patnou, Rachael McCullough and Sarah (Eric) Cain; 4 great-grandchildren, Donovan, Anthony, Amelia and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Foresta in 2018 and by her daughter, Elizabeth in 1985. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Monday, April 1 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Prayers will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 am Tuesday, April 2 and services will continue with mass at 10 am at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville. Interment with military honors will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
