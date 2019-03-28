Mary W. Foresta, 88, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born March 17, 1931 in Davenport, Iowa and had been a Libertyville resident for 56 years. Mary was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII and had been a Girl Scout Leader for 56 years. She was an active member of St. Joseph Parish, where she served on numerous committees. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, involved with Compassionate Friends and was a former employee of Condell Medical Center and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary. Surviving are 2 children, Patty (Larry) McCullough and Michael (Rosemary) Foresta; 4 grandchildren, Kathy Foresta, Karen (Matt) Patnou, Rachael McCullough and Sarah (Eric) Cain; 4 great-grandchildren, Donovan, Anthony, Amelia and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Foresta in 2018 and by her daughter, Elizabeth in 1985. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Monday, April 1 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Prayers will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 am Tuesday, April 2 and services will continue with mass at 10 am at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville. Interment with military honors will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary