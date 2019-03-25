Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Road
Mt. Prospect, IL
Visitation for Mary Werderitch, nee Frank, age 68, of Mount Prospect, will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8:30am until time of closing prayers 11:00am at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect. Proceeding to St. Emily Church 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect, for a 11:30am Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Mary was born May 24,1950 in Austria and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at home. Mary was the retired executive director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. She was the beloved wife of Randy for 47 years; loving mother of Christy (Jonathan) Wray, Kevin Werderitch and Joe Werderitch; loving Oma of Carter and Ethan Wray; loving daughter of John and Mary Frank; dear sister of Kathy (John) Mueller and the late John Jr. (Carey) Frank. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. For information: 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
