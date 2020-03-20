|
ROLLING MEADOWS - MaryAlice Green (nee Young), 87, passed away March 17, 2020 at her home. She is the beloved wife of the late James H, Loving mother to Debra Green and Scott(Sally) Green. MaryAlice was born in Mexico, Missouri and will be laid to rest there. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Perly, Jason Klatt, Brandon (Christine) Green , Brittany (Matthew) Buchanio, and Brigitte (fianc Jonathan Tally) Green, and nine precious great-grandchildren. She worked and retired from Rolling Meadows High School where she loved working with students and staff. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Johns United Church of Christ, 1475 W. Algonquin, Palatine, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2020