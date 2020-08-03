1/
MARYANN GAGER
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARYANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAUCONDA - Visitation for Maryann Gager (nee Naspinski) 80, is from 4-8 PM Tuesday August 4, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 7:30 PM. She was born September 15, 1939 in Chicago and died Friday July 31, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Maryann enjoyed solving word puzzles, watching game shows and cooking shows. She liked to cook and bake for her family especially when celebrating holidays and birthdays. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Ken (Isabel) Gager, Scott (Cathy) Gager, her brothers Bob (Bonnie) Naspinski, Rich (Yoko) Naspinski, Johnny Naspinski and her grandchildren Stephanie, David, Charles and Addison. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave Gager. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved