WAUCONDA - Visitation for Maryann Gager (nee Naspinski) 80, is from 4-8 PM Tuesday August 4, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 7:30 PM. She was born September 15, 1939 in Chicago and died Friday July 31, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Maryann enjoyed solving word puzzles, watching game shows and cooking shows. She liked to cook and bake for her family especially when celebrating holidays and birthdays. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Ken (Isabel) Gager, Scott (Cathy) Gager, her brothers Bob (Bonnie) Naspinski, Rich (Yoko) Naspinski, Johnny Naspinski and her grandchildren Stephanie, David, Charles and Addison. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave Gager. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
.