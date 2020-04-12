|
PALATINE - MaryAnn Mierzwinski, nee Scavo, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Mierzwinski. Loving mother of Dianna (Maurice) Gordon, Michelle (Walter) Anfeldt, and Valerie Short. Proud grandmother of Andrea (Steve) Martorana, Michael (Victoria), Katherine, Daniel, Thomas (Mary), Mary, and Kevin Gordon; Samantha and Isabella Short. Dear loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Interment Private at Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or Respiratory Health Association, Attn: Development, 1440 W Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Info, www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020