Maryanne Golden, known for her vibrant, loving and embracing personality and terrific sense of humor, passed away on December 23, 2019, at Lake Forest Hospital. She was 72. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she worked passionately as a speech therapist for 37 years at Mundelein Elementary School District 75. Born on December 26, 1946, in New Kensington, PA, to Claire Vance Wiles and Ruth Linn Wiles, Maryanne moved to Libertyville, IL, as a child and graduated from Libertyville High School and Northern Illinois University, where she met "the Ya-Yas" a group of girlfriends with whom she maintained lifelong bonds. In 1970 she married Jerry Golden, the love of her life. They remained best friends until he died in 2014. Maryanne was a devoted and supporting mother to Cassie, and provided extra encouragement when Cassie ambitiously applied for an Army ROTC scholarship and was stationed overseas for many years. Weekly care packages to Cassie included VHS tapes of her favorite American TV shows and favorite treats. Maryanne's work with children was a source of great joy. She loved to laugh and formed many lifetime friendships. A resident of Mundelein for more than 40 years, she volunteered with the Friends of Fremont Library and made a point of staying close to her community and friends after selling her home. She loved her regular book club gatherings and bridge games with her Green Oaks friends. Her fondness of clothing with extra sparkle and infectious laugh was known to all she encountered. When Cassie married Emile Tohme, Maryanne embraced him as her son, and her granddaughter Norah Joy was a source of endless love. She loved playing games and watching movies with Norah and cherished every moment with her. Maryanne will be missed deeply by all those whose lives she touched and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Cassie Tohme, Emile Tohme and Norah Tohme as well as her nephew, Brian Wiles (Kerstin) and sister-in-law, Betty Baird of Bloomington, IL, as well as many nieces and nephews. Maryanne found great comfort and support throughout Jerry's cancer journey as well as her own at the Cancer Wellness Center in Northbrook, IL. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her honor may do so at https://www.cancerwellness.org/ways-to-donate/donate-now/. The family is planning to have a celebration of life and interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville, IL this spring. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 31, 2019