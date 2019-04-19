MaryEllen Florence Idstein, 90, a resident of Lindenhurst and formerly of Grayslake, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Village of Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst. She was born August 17, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Clyde and Dorothy Foster. She was a member of St. Gilbert Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Idstein, whom she married 68 years ago on September 9, 1950 in Chicago. Mary met her husband, Jack, at a local Young Peoples Club, where they both started their love for skits, etc. After moving to Grayslake in 1953, Mary sang in the Choir at St. Gilberts for over 50 years. She was involved with the community and worked for a number of years for The Grayslake Times, Rudolph's Pharmacy and many volunteer offerings-all while raising seven kids. She also enjoyed playing designer and GC for a family custom log home buidling company. More recently she enjoyed the Writer's Club at Victory Lakes. She is also survived by her children, John R. (Patricia L.) Idstein of Grayslake, Dorothy A. (Hershel) Green of Springville, TN, Kenneth J. (Anna) Idstein of Grayslake, Paul H. (Karen) Idstein of Canyon Lake, TX, and Margaret M. (Paul) Moore of Casa Grande, AZ; grandchildren, Karrie Idstein of Kenosha, WI, Khristine Idstein of Kenosha, WI, Hershel L. Green III of Washington, DC, John (Jennifer) Green of Saluda, VA, Crystal Green of Baltimore, MD, James (Arianna) Green of San Diego, CA, Katrina (Russell) Laws of Henderson, NV, Thomas (Abbie) Idstein of Grayslake, Derek (Erika) Idstein of Waxhaw, NC, Isaac (Alex) Idstein of San Antonio TX, and Paul Moore Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; and eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kathleen (Jim) Ott of Temecula, CA. Her parents; two sons, Thomas M. Idstein and Daniel C. Idstein; and a grandson, Aaron Idstein preceded her in death. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Gilbert Catholic Church 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL. Interment will be follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary