Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Timothy O'Toole's Restaurant
412 N. Milwaukee Ave
Libertyville, IL
MARYNELLE TYLER


1943 - 2019
MARYNELLE TYLER Obituary
Marynelle Tyler, 75, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. She was born November 5, 1943 in East St. Louis, IL and had been a Libertyville resident since 1979. Mary was a former teacher for many years at Hawthorn School District 73 in Vernon Hills. She had a wonderful family, including her late husband Larry, her sons, Scott and Craig (Jen), her loving grandchildren, Elyse and Braden, her sister, Nancy (Frank) Klein and friends too numerous to list. Mary always did things her way because that's who she was. No matter what she was doing, she had fun doing it and made sure that others enjoyed too. She will be missed by so many who have loved her and have been inspired by her. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Timothy O'Toole's Restaurant, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, IL. Private services were held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
