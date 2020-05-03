Daily Herald Obituaries
MATHEW MATUSIAK Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Mathew Matusiak, 96, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home and on his favorite chair on April 30, 2020. Mathew was a Holocaust survivor and he now joins his beloved wife, Helen Matusiak who died in 2017; he was the loving father of Adeline, Stanley, Mathew (Patty), and Larry (Susan) Matusiak; dear grandpa of Mathew (Miyuki), Mark (Katie), Michelle, Amanda, Lawrence, Lisa (Dan), and Tim (Julia); and cherished great-grandpa of Cailan, Eiden, Nicholas, and Lauren. Services will be private. For more details or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.grovememorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his honor to a charity that supports a cure for dementia is greatly appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
