ALGONQUIN - Mathew Roy Patrick Perrone, Jr. passed away at his family home on Wednesday, October 23. He was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma May 20, 1943 to Mathew, Sr. and Isabelle Hardy Perrone. The family moved frequently during his childhood due to his father's military duty and later career with management of several Sears stores in the Midwest. Mat (also known as Pat by family) considered Rockford his home town where he attended East High School. He went on to the University of Illinois at Champaign, Class of 1965, and earned a B.S. in chemistry. Mat and Diane Ellen Fligg were married in Chicago in 1965 and were blessed with three children. Mat attended Catholic University Columbus School of Law in Washington, DC and earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1969. During law school he first worked at E.I. Dupont de Nemours' Washington office and later for the Department of Commerce Patent and Trademark Office. Mat was first admitted to the bar of the state of Maryland and District of Columbia and later to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. After several years at the Patent Office, Mat worked as patent counsel with inventors in the laboratories of the U.S. Naval installations at White Oak, Annapolis and Indian Head, Maryland. Mat and Diane returned to the Midwest in 1975 and settled in Algonquin with their children. He was subsequently admitted to the Illinois bar. After working as patent counsel at Quaker Oats Company laboratories in Barrington, he opened his own law office in Algonquin in 1978 where he continued for 40 years until merging his firm with Hibbs Law of Woodstock earlier this year. He was an active member of the Bar Associations in Kane and McHenry Counties. Mat was a former Jaycee, AAYO coach, grade school sports coach and member of the Algonquin/Lake-in- the Hills Chamber of Commerce and represented the Chamber on the Founders Day Committee for several years. He was an avid swimmer at Lake Region YMCA (now Sage YMCA) and joined their Board of Directors and was elected Chairman of the Board for two terms. At Elgin Community College Mat was part of the support for the Paralegal Program and taught classes related to patent and trademark work. He was an active member of the Lutheran Church and served as Sunday School teacher and superintendent, Chairman of the Congregation and a member of numerous boards and committees. He and Diane have been members of the Friday Night Bible Class for over 40 years. Mat was instrumental in starting and sustaining Toastmaster Clubs in Washington, DC and Illinois and continued to earn recognition for his speaking ability. Mat enjoyed all the friends he had through Toastmasters. He was an avid bridge player and played with a men's group and also the Cary Senior Center with his sister Jill Perrone and his partner. He greatly enjoyed the time spent playing bridge with these friends. Mat is survived by his wife, Diane, daughter Lynn Ellen and husband Steve Gruneisen, grandchildren Hannah Lynn, Ethan James and Kayla Rose of Louisville, Kentucky. Son Michael Roy resides in suburban Chicago. Daughter Mary Elizabeth and husband Daniel Kapusta and grandson James Patrick reside in the Algonquin area. He was Godfather at the baptisms of Robin Dawn Dowless, James Todd Carlson and Soupaphone Vilailack. Also surviving Mat is his dear sister, Jill Perrone, brother Mark Perrone and nephew Kevin. His sister Kathy (James) Hansen passed away one year ago. Also surviving is sister-in-law Leah Johnson, brothers-in-law Raymond (Carol) Fligg and Robert (Eileen) Fligg and brother-in-law Ray Wilson and many nieces and nephews. He has close ties to many Hardy cousins, particularly Douglas, Charles and Gayle and their families in Lexington, Kentucky. Besides his parents and sister and sister-in-law Judith Carlson, Janet Wilson and Shirley Perrone, he was preceded in death by granddaughter Abigail Geneva Gruneisen. There will be a visitation for Mat on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 until 6:00PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28th at 10:30AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2107 Three Oaks Rd., Cary and will be followed with a graveside service at Algonquin Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour Ministries, Sage YMCA or Kentucky March of Dimes in Abigail's memory. Mat's family expresses their sincere gratitude to EHS Home Health Hospice Care and all their staff who provided care and comfort. For information. 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 26, 2019