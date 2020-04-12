Home

MATILDA J. PANKROS

GLEN ELLYN - Matilda J. Pankros died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was an active 106-year-old. Matilda was born in Chicago in 1914. Beloved wife of the late Chester S. Pankros of 49 years. She was active in her church's senior group and a friend to all at her senior residence. Loving mother of Donald (Sheila), Paul (Carol), and Dennis (Joyce). Grandmother of six; and great-grandmother of 12. A sister, aunt and cousin of many. There will be a celebration of life in the future at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Glen Ellyn, IL. Please share a memory or condolence at the Guest Book below. Any act of kindness or donations to St. James the Apostle Church will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
