Matilde Marckwardt passed away peacefully on July 30th, 2020 at AMITA Health Hospice Care in Elk Grove Village, IL. Matilde was born November 2nd, 1932 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She was the daughter of Daniel Alberto Monteros and Mercedes del Carmen Santillan. She had one daughter in 1950. She married LaSalle Marckwardt and moved to Chicago in the 1960's. She attended Beauty School, became a hairdresser and opened a hair salon in Skokie. She temporarily relocated back to Argentina in the late 1970's. Her husband passed away in 1988. She was a very spiritual & religious woman who loved the opera and would sing along as she knew the words to so many of the classics. She would cry whenever she sang Non Ti Scordar Di Me. She was fluent in Spanish, which was her first language, as well as English. She also understood the Italian language. She loved traveling, old movies and sharing memories of her childhood. She would brighten any room she walked into & was always quick to make conversations. Everyone admired her spirit and strength. She loved her family and always teared up when she would talk about her poppy, mommy, brothers and her sister. She will be missed tremendously and will forever remain in our hearts. Matilde is survived by her daughter, Alyce Spychalski (Joseph); grandchildren, Suzanne Anzalone (Frank) and Daniel Spychalski (Linda); and her great-grandchildren, Emma and Chase. She inherited a large stepfamily through her granddaughter Suzanne's marriage to Frank, including four great-stepgrandchildren and seven great-great-stepgrandchildren. She always looked forward to the holidays and family gatherings. Matilde was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Alberto Monteros and Mercedes del Carmen Santillan; her husband, LaSalle Marckwardt; her brothers, Roque, Juan, Daniel and her sister, Julia. Due to COVID-19, Matilde will have an intimate, private visitation on Saturday, August 1st, 2020.







