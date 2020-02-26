Daily Herald Obituaries
|
MATT K. MAISH


1942 - 2020
SCHAUMBURG - Family and friends of Matt K. Maish, 76, a resident of Clare Oaks, Bartlett, formerly of Schaumburg for 44 years, will gather for Visitation Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9:00am until time of Celebration of Life Service at 12:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, proceeding to interment at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Born Aug. 17, 1943 to Joe and Erma (nee Anderson), he passed away suddenly Feb. 21, 2020 at his home in Bartlett. A 1967 graduate of Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine, Matt owned and operated the Wise Road Animal Hospital in Schaumburg from 1984 until his retirement in 2008. He proudly served as a Captain in the US Army during the Vietnam War, stationed both in the US and abroad in Okinawa Island, Japan. Matt was a very active member of Roselle United Methodist Church. He worked very hard to ensure a good life for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Wisconsin and with his family. Matt was the adoring husband of 48 years to the late Gail (nee Warren); loving father of Vicki, David (Susi), Tom (Jaime), Michael (Emily); fond grandfather of Josh, Alexis, Chris, Madison, Joseph, Ema, Keira, Elly and Kacey; proud great-grandfather of Talon and Kendyll; dear brother of Lynn (Teresita) Maish; loving uncle and friend to many, he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Memorials in Matt's name may be made directly to the family who will later distribute to various animal supportive organizations including those providing affordable spay/ neutering and keeping pets and people together. For information, please call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
