ST. CHARLES - Matthew Cody Smith died June 21 at his home in St. Charles, Illinois. Services were held at Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles on Saturday, June 27th. Matt was born April 27, 1984 in St.Charles, Illinois , the son of Craig and Tina Smith. He graduated from St.Charles High School, where he thrived as a multi-sport athlete. Matt continued with a passion in exercise science and spent much of his adult life as an elite athlete trainer. For the past eight years, Matt co-owned Premium Athletes. He trained clients of all ages with strength and conditioning techniques across a wide variety of sports, and he approached his craft with empathy and compassion. While he loved supporting professional and amateur athletes in the greater Chicago land area, Matt found his calling promoting athletics and character development with local youths. Matt was dedicated to inspiring young men and women to meet their fullest potential. In his personal life, Matt was eager to help others and loved working with his hands. He taught himself skills in woodworking, Metal, and regularly cared for his grandparents. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Craig Smith. He is survived by his mother, Tina Smith, brother, Erick Smith and his wife, Andrea and their two children, brother, Daniel Smith, brother, Tommy Smith, and grandmother, Margaret Stearns. He was beloved by an extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and work Colleagues. Matt's life and impact continues with the community he helped shape in St. Charles. He will be remembered for his high-wattage smile, deep dimples and huge heart. Arrangements were made by Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles. 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
