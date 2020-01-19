|
ROSELLE - Matthew Davis Ladd, 43, son of Courtney and Miriam "Mimi," nee Dooley; brother of Sara (Kris) Baloy, Jacob (Holly) and Benjamin (Marlee); uncle of Braeden, Luke, Cora, Evelynn and Penelope; god son of John (Julie) Dooley; cousin of many and friend to everyone he met. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 31st, 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with a service celebrating Matt's life at 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile South of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to AMITA Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence at https://alexianfoundation15508.thankyou4caring.org/make-a-gift would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020