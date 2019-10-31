|
Matthew Harrington Hughes -- Loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, godfather and so much more, passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 33. He had been living in The Woodlands, Texas. Matt will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, his beautiful heart, and his love for his family and friends. When Matt walked into a room, he brightened it and made everyone smile, and he will always be remembered that way. He was an amazing athlete, talented artist, and a top salesman at his company. Matt is survived by his mother and father, Kevin and Eileen Hughes, his two sisters, Annie (Tommy) Doherty and Molly Hughes, his two brothers Ryan and Kyle Hughes, and godson Tony Dodaro. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 W. Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Olive Church, located at 3850 N. Tripp in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Timothy's ministry in Matthew Hughes' name at https://www.timothysministry.org/donations.php. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019