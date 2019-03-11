Funeral service for Matthew P. Aleksich, 41, is 11 AM Saturday March 16, 2019 at Gurnee Community Church 4555 Old Grand Ave. Gurnee, IL. 60031. Visitation is 4-8 PM Friday at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 blocks West of Rt 45 on Rt 176) Mundelein and 10-11 AM Saturday at Gurnee Community church. Matthew was born June 16, 1977 in Arlington Heights, IL and died March 7, 2019 at Loyola University Hospital. Matthew was a long -term survivor of childhood cancer after a bone marrow transplant from his younger brother, Christopher. He had a variety of talents including Photography. F. E. Moran was his former employer as director of the IT department. Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Norma (nee Helkenn) Aleksich and grandmother Virginia Pierce Taylor, his Uncle Steve Aleksich and Uncle John Beardsley. He is survived by his parents Andy and Sherry (nee Taylor) Aleksich, grandfather Jack Taylor, brothers Christopher (Jackie nee Jones) Aleksich and Josh (Haley) Aleksich and his sister Anne (Jeremy) Willingham. He delighted in his niece Emilee Willingham and nephew Jesse Aleksich. Further survived by Amy Taylor (Jason Diamond), and their triplets Tess, Jillian and Chloe, also, Jack (Kristalina nee Mihalkova) Taylor and their children Karina, Pierce and Lucas, Aunt Susan Beardsley, beloved cousins Michelle Petersen and Nik Aleksich and Amy Udhrain. Sandi Behm was his girlfriend through good and bad. Aunt Dee Swan guided our lives his whole life. Special thanks to his family at Ink 'N Tees, Steve and Kim. In lieu of flowers send donations to the Rosecrance Foundation for children and adolescents 1021 Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61107. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary