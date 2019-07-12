Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Crosswinds Church
1660 Freisman Road
Livermore, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Crosswinds Church
1660 Freisman Road
Livermore, CA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
MATTHEW PAUL MCENERNEY


1984 - 2019
MATTHEW PAUL MCENERNEY
Matthew Paul McEnerney, age 35, left us all too soon on July 4th, 2019. Matt was kind, intelligent, athletic, and enthusiastic with a great sense of humor. His infectious laugh and smile were incomparable, and he had a natural way of making others feel cared about. Matt had a deep faith and strong relationship with God. He graduated from John Hersey High School and then graduated from Beloit College with a degree in communications, where he was also a valuable asset on the Beloit baseball team. Matt leaves behind his dedicated parents Maureen and Bill McEnerney, loving wife Rebecca McEnerney, loyal sisters Christie (Trevor) Stocking, and Hayley (Scott) Heinz. He was the proud uncle of Brooklyn, Jackson "JD" and Lyla Stocking, and cherished grandson of Joan Donahue. Matt was so loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The funeral service will take place Wednesday, July 17 at St. Raymond Church in Mount Prospect. Visitation is at 9am, followed by a mass at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Myosistis Association, www.myositis.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019
