Matthew Scott Michael, age 32, departed us on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. Born April 28th, 1987 in Yakima, Washington. Matthew graduated from Wheaton-Warrenville South HS in Wheaton, Illinois. He went on to manage Papa John's Pizza in Ellettsville, Indiana. Matthew was very creative in the arts. He was regarded as a skilled painter, an impressive, self-taught pianist, and held a deep connection to nature. Matthew cultivated love in all that he did, including his gardening and caring for his many plants and pets. He had unforgettable piercing blue eyes, a beautiful smile that warmed everyone's hearts, and a fantastic sense of humor. He is survived by his father Scott Michael, stepmother Grazia (Riccio) Michael, brother Robert Michael, grandparents Louis and Elizabeth (Pratt) Michael, great-grandmother Margaret Pratt, uncle Daniel Michael and wife Michelle (Owens) Michael - their children Jacob, Nicholas, and Ryan, aunt Jackie Michael who was like a sister to him, aunt Jennifer (Michael) Lamas and her husband Ralph Lamas - their children Bennett and Avery, closest friend Tim Baker, and beloved dog Mildred. Memorial Visitation Thursday August 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday August 23, 2019 at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Inurnment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019