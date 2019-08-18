Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MATTHEW MICHAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW SCOTT MICHAEL


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MATTHEW SCOTT MICHAEL Obituary
Matthew Scott Michael, age 32, departed us on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. Born April 28th, 1987 in Yakima, Washington. Matthew graduated from Wheaton-Warrenville South HS in Wheaton, Illinois. He went on to manage Papa John's Pizza in Ellettsville, Indiana. Matthew was very creative in the arts. He was regarded as a skilled painter, an impressive, self-taught pianist, and held a deep connection to nature. Matthew cultivated love in all that he did, including his gardening and caring for his many plants and pets. He had unforgettable piercing blue eyes, a beautiful smile that warmed everyone's hearts, and a fantastic sense of humor. He is survived by his father Scott Michael, stepmother Grazia (Riccio) Michael, brother Robert Michael, grandparents Louis and Elizabeth (Pratt) Michael, great-grandmother Margaret Pratt, uncle Daniel Michael and wife Michelle (Owens) Michael - their children Jacob, Nicholas, and Ryan, aunt Jackie Michael who was like a sister to him, aunt Jennifer (Michael) Lamas and her husband Ralph Lamas - their children Bennett and Avery, closest friend Tim Baker, and beloved dog Mildred. Memorial Visitation Thursday August 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday August 23, 2019 at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Inurnment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MATTHEW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now