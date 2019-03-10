|
|
ST. CHARLES - Maura J. Swedler, age 67, passed away after a brief illness, Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born November 30, 1951 in Chicago to her loving late parents, James and Rosemary Swedler. Cherished sister of Dr. James A. Swedler of Aurora, Dr. William (Susan) Swedler of Naperville, Dr. Rosemary (Dr. Robert) Carroll of Western Springs, Gina (Brian) Hanrahan of Pasadena, CA and the late Timothy Swedler. Dear aunt of David, Jamie, and Ruth Swedler, Bobby and Danny Carroll. Dear friend of Susan, Mike, Sarah and Jake Payton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Maura graduated from Mt. St. Mary's High School, St. Charles, IL in 1969 and Elgin Community College, receiving her nursing degree. She worked at Illinois Tool works for 20 years and spent many years working in the medical field. Memorial visitation Thursday, March 14th 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Inurnment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019