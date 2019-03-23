Maureen Ann (Moylan) Gibbs, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on March 14th, 2019. Born May 6, 1954 and raised in Chicago, Maureen was deeply proud of both her Chicago and Irish Catholic heritage. She graduated from St. Scholastica Academy and went on to receive a diploma in Nursing in 1975. Maureen earned her masters of science degree in 1999 followed by Post Master's education and licensing as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2002. She loved nursing, practicing for over 44 years; with 21 years as an N.P. Maureen relocated from the Chicago area to Portland, OR in 2017 to be closer to her family, continue nursing, and to start a new adventure in life. In her free time, Maureen enjoyed sewing, quilting, bowling, cooking, entertaining and reading. Maureen was the eldest of five daughters of the late Robert and Mary Ellen Moylan. She is survived by her beloved children, Christofer Gibbs and Kerry Coombs; grandchildren, Lodun and Kyla Coombs; her four sisters, Tricia, Katie, Peggy, and Eileen; and many nieces and nephews. Her vibrant personality earned her cherished friendships in all areas of life. A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Springer & Son Aloha Funeral Home in Aloha, OR. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the per her wishes. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary