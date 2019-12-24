Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
729 Grand Canyon Street
Hoffman Estates, IL
MAUREEN ANNE MACLEAN

HOFFMAN ESTATES - Maureen Anne MacLean, nee McFadden, age 84. Beloved wife of Gerald Kenneth MacLean for over 60 years. Devoted mother of Patti (Tony) Zaputil, Michael (Darla) MacLean and Tim MacLean. Loving grandmother of Conor, Cristin, Makenna, Morgan, Kelsey and Kourtney. Dear daughter of the late Margaret Crowley. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Mass Friday at 10 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
