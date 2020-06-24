MAUREEN BROWN
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MAUREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, June 22nd, 2020 Maureen Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 87. Maureen was born on May 14, 1933 in London, England to Norman and Pauline (Polly) Cohen. She received her art and design degree at the London College of Design at 20 and worked as a clothes pattern designer until she became a full time stay at home mom. Maureen married the love of her life Paul Brown in 1955, together they raised two daughters, Karen and Samantha. Maureen lived her life to its fullest and impacted every soul she came across. She was an artist, a poet, avid gardener, loved to travel and lover of all creatures. From stay at home mom, PTA and Music Lady, poetry slams, travels around the globe and volunteer work she lived one amazing life. Maureen was the wife of the late Paul Brown; mother of Karen (Jim) Giroux and Samantha (Tim) Lasiewicz; grandmother of Amanda (Tony) and Lauren (David); and great-grandmother of Isaac. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on July 14th with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association in her honor. In memory of Maureen Brown, contact the American Heart Association three ways: Online: https://www.heart.org/en/, Phone: 1-800-242-8721 or Mail: 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved