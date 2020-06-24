On Monday, June 22nd, 2020 Maureen Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 87. Maureen was born on May 14, 1933 in London, England to Norman and Pauline (Polly) Cohen. She received her art and design degree at the London College of Design at 20 and worked as a clothes pattern designer until she became a full time stay at home mom. Maureen married the love of her life Paul Brown in 1955, together they raised two daughters, Karen and Samantha. Maureen lived her life to its fullest and impacted every soul she came across. She was an artist, a poet, avid gardener, loved to travel and lover of all creatures. From stay at home mom, PTA and Music Lady, poetry slams, travels around the globe and volunteer work she lived one amazing life. Maureen was the wife of the late Paul Brown; mother of Karen (Jim) Giroux and Samantha (Tim) Lasiewicz; grandmother of Amanda (Tony) and Lauren (David); and great-grandmother of Isaac. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on July 14th with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association in her honor. In memory of Maureen Brown, contact the American Heart Association three ways: Online: https://www.heart.org/en/, Phone: 1-800-242-8721 or Mail: 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.