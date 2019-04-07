WEST CHICAGO - Maureen Frances ("Reenie" or "Mo") McAleese, 74, a longtime resident of West Chicago, residing for the past 3 years at Alden Long Grove Rehab & HC Center, courageously stepped through the Unseen Door on April 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Born January 23, 1945 (she delighted in giving her birthday as "1-2-3-4-5!") in Aurora, Illinois to Lucetta Janet (Modler) and Thomas Michael McAleese, in 1960 she moved with her family to West Chicago where she became a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church and was known for lending her heavenly soprano to its accomplished choir. A proud graduate of West Chicago High School, Maureen worked as a keypunch operator in magazine subscriptions for over three decades while caring for her mother and showering affection upon every child who crossed her path, especially her numerous and fortunate nieces and nephews. Preceded in departure by her loving parents, as well as twin sisters Jean Ann ("Jeanne") McAleese and Joan Marie Reed, brothers Ronald (Pam) McAleese, Thomas (Gail) McAleese, sister-in-law Rosa Lee McAleese, niece Tammy McAleese, Aunt Grace (McAleese) and Uncle Anthony Daleiden and beloved cat companion Silverbells, Maureen is survived by her sister, Barbara Cobb (Ernie Agnes), brother Gerald (Ann) McAleese, cousins Virginia "Ginger" (Robert) Jurish and James Daleiden, as well as nieces Jill (Chuck) Price, Kathy McAleese (Mike Kass), Kim (Glenn) Nowak, Karen McAleese, Teri Cobb, Ann Marie (Michael) Vogel, and nephews Kevin (Tricia Wheeler) McAleese, Timothy (Margie) McAleese, Kristopher (Rebekah) McAleese, Bruch Thomas Reed and Matthew Cobb, as well as 4 grandnieces, 9 grandnephews and 5 great-grandnieces. Visitation services will be held Tuesday, April 9 from 9:00am to 10:45am at Williams-Woodward Funeral Home, 820 Pine St. (corner of Route 59 and Pine), West Chicago, Illinois, followed by 11:00am mass at St. Mary Catholic Church (140 N. Oakwood Avenue, West Chicago) and concluding with interment at Calvary Cemetery (690 E. Washington Street, West Chicago). Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary