GRAYSLAKE - A memorial mass for Maureen J. Killeen (nee Comiskey), 84, is 10:30 AM Friday July 5, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Church 6401 Gages Lake Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031. Visitation is from 9-10:30 AM Friday at church. Maureen was born September 17, 1934 in Ireland and died June 30, 2019 at Victory Lakes Care Center in Lindenhurst. She was fond of gardening and enjoyed traveling, golfing and bowling. She also loved cooking and was an excellent baker. She is survived by her loving husband James, her children Brendan (Eileen) Killeen, Eamonn (Toni) Killeen, Sean Killeen, Siobhan (Tom) Toomey, grandchildren Sherry, Liam, Colin, Kevin, Kiara and Declan, sisters Una (Jesus) Garcia and Beatrice Brady. She was preceded in death by her daughter Shannon. In lieu of flowers donations to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17 Chicago IL 60601. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 2, 2019