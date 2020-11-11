ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Maureen Markham was born March 14, 1949 in New York, NY to William and Genevieve (nee Sheehan) Flock. She died November 7, 2020 at her home in Elk Grove Village. Maureen is survived by her children, Burton Markham and Elizabeth (Cody Sahs) Markham Sahs; her grandson, Jackson Sahs; her siblings, Jean (Miles) Shepp, Bill Flock, Mary Alice (Andy) Ernst. Maureen is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM, with a service at 1:00 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be given to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness or American Cancer Society
. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or 847-253-0168.