LAKE VILLA - Maureen S. Combs, 71, a resident of Lake Villa, IL, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Highland Park Hospital after complications from an auto accident. She was born June 19, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Russell and Meredythe Scurto. Maureen is survived by her husband of 47 years, Russell, her son, Alex (Kelley) Combs, her grandson, Bennett Combs, her siblings, Peter (Peg) Scurto and Jane (Gerry) Manarik, her nieces Sarah Scurto and Rebecca Scurto, her nephews Gregory Manarik and Jonathan Manarik, and her great-nephew, Camden Manarik. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Stephen Combs. Maureen was a graduate of Round Lake High School and earned her B. A. degree from Southern Illinois University. She was a teacher for many years, most recently in special education where she was a staunch and passionate advocate for her students. She also worked in the corporate world for several years as an editor and advertising manager with Lakeland Newspapers, MacMillan Publishing and the Chicago Sun Times. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Grayslake. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service commencing at 12:00 p.m. at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately at Grant Cemetery in Ingleside, IL. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2019