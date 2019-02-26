Maureen (Patterson) Walde, 72, of Yorkville IL, passed away February 22, 2019 at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale IL. She was born January 23, 1947 in Fort Morgan Colorado to the late Mabel (Harshman) and Maurice Patterson. She was the younger of two children, having been preceded in death by her brother Roger. She is survived by her husband Raymond Kazmierczak and her three children and their spouses: Andrea and Ray Schafer, Bryan Walde, and Cynthia and Aaron Donnelly. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Brenna Schafer, Max Walde, Rebecca Walde, Aubrey Schafer, and Shayla Donnelly. In addition, she is missed by numerous friends and extended family members. Maureen will be cremated and a celebration of life ceremony held at a later date. Maureen had a love of art, books, food and cooking, gardening, and crossword puzzles. She will be remembered by her friends and family for her contagious laugh, her wicked sense of humor, her ability to bring plants back from the dead, and her unwillingness to ever let anyone win at Words with Friends. She will be missed every time we look at a watercolor painting, see a beautiful flower, eat a delicious dessert, or watch a vivid sunset. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Maureen's name may be made to . Special thanks to Sherry Patterson, Dr. David Hodgett and all the staff at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, the staff of RML, and the staff of Tillers in Oswego. Arrangements are entrusted to Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information, 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary