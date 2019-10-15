|
|
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Maurice Frederick Stunkel, loving husband and father of five children went to be with the Lord. He passed away at age 81 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 16, 1937 to Guyla Casey and Maurice Stunkel. Morrie attended Ashton High School and graduated in 1955. He received his math degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL and worked at Underwriters Laboratories as an Information Services Manager for 42 years. On April 3, 1982, Morrie married Jean. Together, they formed a Brady Bunch family and raised five teenagers in a home with one bathroom. Morrie is survived by his mother Guyla, his wife Jean, his five children Mark, Steve (Michelle), Chris, Ann Marie, Phil (Jennie), his sister Kalah (Mac), and his brother Mike (Joan). He is also survived by his six grandchildren Brittany (Andrew), Philip (Hannah), Shannon, Megan, Joey, and Madison. He loved spending time in the great outdoors. Morrie had a passion for fishing, hunting, and camping with his sons and close friends. Morrie's selfless, giving spirit made a lasting impression on all who knew him. Because he grew up on a farm, he offered his handyman skills to anyone in need. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit. Morrie's servant attitude stemmed from his close relationship with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church located at 10805 E. Main St., Huntley, IL 60142. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., and then a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to JourneyCare Center in Barrington, IL, the hospice center where he received the most amazing, compassionate care.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019