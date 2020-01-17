Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Elgin, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAURICE MUNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAURICE MUNCH


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAURICE MUNCH Obituary
Maurice Munch, 95, of Elgin, Illinois passed away on January 14th of 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elgin. He was born on May 13th, 1924, the son of Edward G. and Ethel (Northrop) Munch. He lived his entire life in Elgin. He is survived by his three children, Nancy Schindel, Mary Susan (Curtis) Perrin, Ronald (LP) Munch, and brother, Kenneth (Star) Munch. He had six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a special friend, Jean Goodwin. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Elaine (O'Malley) Munch, his parents, one brother, Clinton Munch, and a son-in-law, Arthur Schindel. Maurie was a graduate of Elgin High School class of 1942, and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He then went on to become a navigator in the US Army Air Corps, during which he achieved the rank of Captain. After returning home, he worked as a tool maker in the Elgin area. He was a founding member of the Manufacturing program at Elgin Community College, where he retired as Professor Emeritus in 1986. Maurie was known for a love of traveling, spending time with his family, golfing, and the outdoors. He was very active in the Elgin Golden K and was a Past Master of Elgin Masonic Lodge 117. He volunteered at Food For Greater Elgin and volunteered at the interfaith food panty at First Congregational Church in Elgin. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 PM with Masonic Services being conducted. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAURICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -