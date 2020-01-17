|
Maurice Munch, 95, of Elgin, Illinois passed away on January 14th of 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elgin. He was born on May 13th, 1924, the son of Edward G. and Ethel (Northrop) Munch. He lived his entire life in Elgin. He is survived by his three children, Nancy Schindel, Mary Susan (Curtis) Perrin, Ronald (LP) Munch, and brother, Kenneth (Star) Munch. He had six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a special friend, Jean Goodwin. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Elaine (O'Malley) Munch, his parents, one brother, Clinton Munch, and a son-in-law, Arthur Schindel. Maurie was a graduate of Elgin High School class of 1942, and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He then went on to become a navigator in the US Army Air Corps, during which he achieved the rank of Captain. After returning home, he worked as a tool maker in the Elgin area. He was a founding member of the Manufacturing program at Elgin Community College, where he retired as Professor Emeritus in 1986. Maurie was known for a love of traveling, spending time with his family, golfing, and the outdoors. He was very active in the Elgin Golden K and was a Past Master of Elgin Masonic Lodge 117. He volunteered at Food For Greater Elgin and volunteered at the interfaith food panty at First Congregational Church in Elgin. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 PM with Masonic Services being conducted. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020