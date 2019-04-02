ANTIOCH - Max Eugene Jester, D.V.M., 87 years old, passed away suddenly, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, with his family by his side. He was born September 21, 1931 in Lagro, IN, the son of the late Garland and Lucille (ne Urschel) Jester. Max served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He completed his undergraduate work at Purdue University and received his D.V.M. from Ohio State University in 1960. Max practiced for 3 years in Peotone, IL before moving to Antioch and going to work for Lakes Animal Clinic. In 1966, he met Carolyn on a blind date, and they were married 1½ years later on October 28, 1967. In 1968, he purchased Lakes Animal Clinic and sold it in 2018 after 50 years of ownership. He continued to work until days before his passing. Max's passions in life were his family, his work, and Purdue basketball. Max is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Carolyn; their children, Marci (Russ) Gordon, Kathy (Ron) Nolte, Amy Jester; their four grandchildren, Mags, Corinne, Abbi, and Allie; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sharon Scott and Sandy Hartman. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until time of services Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002, with Funeral Services commencing at 1:00PM. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the United Methodist Church of Antioch, 848 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002 or the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, Inc., 3006 Bee Caves Rd., Suite D206 Austin, TX 78746 or www.rls.org. Please sign the online guestbook for Max at www.strangfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary