Max J. Striedl, Sr. died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, October 26th. Max was born to Max and Marie Striedl on August 24, 1936. Max was raised in Batavia and was valedictorian of the B.H.S class of 1954. He participated in football, basketball, track & field, baseball, the Latin Club, and Student Council, and remained a proud "Bulldog" through and through his entire life. He was a 1958 graduate of the University of Illinois, earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Rothermel, and they were wed on June 22, 1963 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva. They raised their family of five in Max's hometown of Batavia, and his family remained the center of his life and heart all his days. He began coaching Batavia youth baseball during his college summers, and later coached Little League for his four sons. After serving many years on the board of Batavia Boys Baseball, he was recognized by having a Batavia baseball field named in his honor. As official time-keeper for Batavia football and basketball for 48 years, Max was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coach's Hall of Fame in 1992. He was named Batavia's "Citizen of the Year" in 1993, the "Les Hodge Bulldog Backer of the Year" in 1995, and the "Batavia Basketball Fan of the Year" in 1998, and was inducted into the Batavia Public Schools "Hall of Honor" in 2018. Max was involved in B.S.A. Troop 12 with his sons, serving as committee treasurer and coordinator of the Troop Christmas tree lot for many years, and was awarded the "Boy Scout District Award of Merit" in 1992. Active for years in the Batavia Music Buffs, Max was chairman of the Fundraising Committee and Coordinator for the annual B.H.S. hoagie sale. After working for many years as Chief Estimator for Lorig Construction in Des Plaines, Max retried and took his dream job working as an usher at Wrigley Field for 10 years. Most important to Max was his family, his Catholic faith, and his love for his Lord, Jesus Christ. A life-long member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, Max was a youth Catechist, co-chair for the church's Barn Sale, and a member of the Building Committee for the new Church and the Parish School. Max also served on the Board of the Batavia Brotherhood Banquet, volunteered regularly at Hesed House in Aurora, and was the Coordinator of the Great Lakes Catholic Men's Conference for more than 20 years. Max was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Marie, and his brother, Richard Striedl, and sister-in-law Mary Beth Striedl. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Ann, his five children and five grandchildren, Rev. Max Striedl, Jr. of Elburn, Melissa Striedl of Aurora, Matthew (Sue) Striedl and their daughter, Rose, of Sugar Grove, Mark (Gretchen) Striedl and their children Max and Olivia, of Lake In The Hills, and Mitchell (Sue Jin) Striedl and their children, Christopher and Joshua of Wheaton; as well as his brothers George (Shirley) Striedl of Batavia, and Frank (Chris) Striedl of Yorkville, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear close friends. Visitation for Max will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moss Family Funeral Home in Batavia, where the number of people inside at one time will be restricted, and waiting lines may be maintained outside. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the Mass will be limited to family and invited guests, and the public at large may reserve any remaining seats through the Holy Cross Parish website beginning Friday, October 30. Masks will be required for both the visitation and the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Max's name to Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, and Hesed House in Aurora. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
.